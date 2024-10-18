GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 261.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,083,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,692,000 after acquiring an additional 521,913 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ryanair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 477,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Ryanair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.2 %

RYAAY stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $60.29.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

