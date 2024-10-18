GAMMA Investing LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 690,400 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after buying an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 458,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 179,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

