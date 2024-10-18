GAMMA Investing LLC Has $39,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 178.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.54 and a 200-day moving average of $285.99. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total value of $398,630.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634,112.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,476,942.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total value of $398,630.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634,112.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

