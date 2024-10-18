GAMMA Investing LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

