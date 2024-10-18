GAMMA Investing LLC Has $42,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

