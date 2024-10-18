GAMMA Investing LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $44.58 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.