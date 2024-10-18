GAMMA Investing LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 78.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $6,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,823,898.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $6,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,823,898.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $309.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.98 and its 200 day moving average is $284.98.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

