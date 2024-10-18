GAMMA Investing LLC Has $44,000 Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Knowles by 38.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Knowles Trading Down 0.0 %

Knowles stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $193,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,748 shares of company stock worth $530,948. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.