GAMMA Investing LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 143.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 143.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,082 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

NYSE BOX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at $40,944,530.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,759,940 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

