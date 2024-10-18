GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,818,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 393,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,449.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,715.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,449.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,996 shares of company stock worth $2,177,640. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

