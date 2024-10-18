GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $74.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

