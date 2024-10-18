GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMHI. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

About JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.