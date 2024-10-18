GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 214,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 145,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,770,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,344,000 after buying an additional 3,506,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 2,208,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

WTTR opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

