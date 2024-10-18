GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 231 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $310,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

