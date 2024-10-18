GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

