GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 1,560 SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYMB. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

