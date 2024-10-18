GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11,317.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after buying an additional 639,765 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth about $34,898,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 243,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 622.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

TDW stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDW. Raymond James raised their price target on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

