GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,758,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $99.07 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

