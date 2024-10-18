Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Raised to $162.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.29.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.