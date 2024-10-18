Gevo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,317 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 727% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,489 call options.

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,061.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 84,014 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $63,850.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,573,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,189.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,061.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth about $2,888,000. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.98.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

