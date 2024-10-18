Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 194.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 563,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.