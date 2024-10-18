Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 51,110 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,030.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BEAM stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.85. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,530,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,404,000 after buying an additional 3,401,370 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3,137.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after buying an additional 1,207,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,193,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after acquiring an additional 498,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

