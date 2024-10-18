Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

GLASF opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.41. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

About Glass House Brands

Featured Articles

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

