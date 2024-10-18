Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $120.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

