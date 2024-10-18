Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Up ∞
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.
About Great Lakes Graphite
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Graphite
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.