Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$48.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$47.19 and last traded at C$47.15, with a volume of 594595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.83.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GWO

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46. The stock has a market cap of C$43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.31.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.