Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $273,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $48.82 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $51.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7248 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GGAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.