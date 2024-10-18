Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 1,993,571 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.85), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,696,618.99).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -717.50 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.68) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.