Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 1,993,571 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.85), for a total value of £2,830,870.82 ($3,696,618.99).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -717.50 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.40 ($3.00). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.68) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.08).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

