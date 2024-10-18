Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,366 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Halliburton by 146.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 95,864 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.