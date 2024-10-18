Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,033,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $8,171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 977,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

HMY stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

