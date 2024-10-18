Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £150.06 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($195.95).

Chris Birch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.49), for a total value of £22,545.64 ($29,440.64).

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £579.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.47. Harworth Group plc has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

Harworth Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.49 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

