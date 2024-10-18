HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ACET has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Adicet Bio by 77.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

