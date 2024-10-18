HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $406.49 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $416.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.08 and its 200-day moving average is $349.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

