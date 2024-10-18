Head-To-Head Analysis: Rooshine (RSAU) vs. The Competition

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rooshine to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rooshine alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.26 Rooshine Competitors $3.25 billion $57.23 million 11.32

Rooshine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rooshine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 74 527 1060 104 2.68

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Rooshine’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors 1.11% 20.77% 5.06%

Summary

Rooshine rivals beat Rooshine on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Rooshine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.