Head-To-Head Review: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) & Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Himalaya Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Himalaya Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $393.20 million 2.75 $47.21 million $2.55 7.65 Himalaya Shipping $83.35 million 3.50 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 24.89% 6.83% 2.26% Himalaya Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Himalaya Shipping on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

