Head-To-Head Survey: Danaos (NYSE:DAC) vs. Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Danaos alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danaos and Himalaya Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $988.29 million 1.63 $576.30 million $29.46 2.82 Himalaya Shipping $83.35 million 3.50 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

19.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Danaos and Himalaya Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Danaos presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Danaos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Dividends

Danaos pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Danaos pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 58.15% 17.88% 14.63% Himalaya Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Danaos beats Himalaya Shipping on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.