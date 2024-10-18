Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $45.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HTLF opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,657,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 182,245 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,626,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 681,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

