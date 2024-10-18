Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.75 and traded as low as $103.26. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 301 shares traded.
Heidelberg Materials Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75.
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
