Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Lowered to $63.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.84. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

