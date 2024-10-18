Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Up 6.9% in September

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

