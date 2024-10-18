Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.63 and traded as high as $45.00. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 18,417 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $365.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,652.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

