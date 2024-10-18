H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.71 and traded as high as C$11.13. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$11.11, with a volume of 259,632 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.
Read Our Latest Report on HR.UN
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.