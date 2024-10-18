H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.71 and traded as high as C$11.13. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$11.11, with a volume of 259,632 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.98.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

