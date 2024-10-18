Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Hubbell worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $457.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $461.77.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.13.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

