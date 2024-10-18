Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) versus Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Critical Analysis

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) and Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q.E.P. and Husqvarna AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $251.99 million 0.46 -$4.71 million ($1.20) -28.33 Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.10 2.54

Husqvarna AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q.E.P.. Q.E.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Husqvarna AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Q.E.P. and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. -0.47% 14.73% 7.69% Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Q.E.P. and Husqvarna AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools. It markets its products under the QEP, LASH, Roberts, Capitol, Homelux, Brutus, PRCI, Tomecanic, andPremix-Marbletite (PMM) brands. The company sells its products to home improvement retail centers and specialty distribution outlets. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

