IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in IAC by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.32. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. IAC’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

IAC Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

