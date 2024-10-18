IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $460.01 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

