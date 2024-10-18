Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Buys 1,117 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,107.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 851.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 954.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $845.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

