Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,474,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 2,656,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $14.49 on Friday. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.
About Industrias Peñoles
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias Peñoles
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.