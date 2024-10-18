Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598,500 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

IR opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

