Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

UJUL stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

